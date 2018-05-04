Gigi Hadid apologizes after backlash over Vogue Italia cover

(CNN) Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to address the criticism she is facing over her latest Vogue cover.

Vogue Italia's posted on Instagram the cover photo for the May issue and in it, Hadid appears in a darker skin tone that have some social media users calling her out for blackface. The issue hits newsstands on Friday.

Hadid issued a lengthy statement on her official Instagram account under the "Story" feature in the app.

"Please understand that my control of a shoot 1. is non existent in terms of creative direction. 2. ends completely when I leave set, and anything done to a photo in post is out of my control fully," she said.

Hadid appears to place the blame squarely on Vogue Italia, which has faced similar accusations of blackface and cultural appropriation in the past. In 2015, Hadid came under fire for wearing an afro on another "Vogue Italia" cover.

