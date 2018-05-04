Story highlights When shopping for graduation gifts, keep in mind practicality and functionality

We rounded up top-rated, practical gifts that have a long lifespan

It's graduation season, and with it comes another season of giving.

The best graduation gifts are ones that are thoughtful and practical and make the graduate's entry into the real world a bit easier. This can range from a membership to Classpass, since they'll have to say goodbye to their on-campus gym, or a top-rated pot and pan set that will help them master cooking at home. Even luxury planners, work bags, space-saving home decor and popular kitchen tools fit the bill.

For those who are in the market for a stellar graduation gift, we're here to help. Ahead, we've rounded up practical gifts new grads will love. When sourcing these products, we took into consideration a number of factors, including how often these gifts will be used and how highly rated they are.

With these products, the recent grads in your life will be more prepared and well-equipped as they step into the next chapter of their lives.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

Classpass Membership Gift Card (prices vary; classpass.com)

T-fal Signature Nonstick Expert Thermo-Spot Cookware Set ($59.88; amazon.com)

Smythson 2018-2019 Mid-Year Panama Agenda ($75; smythson.com)

Brushed Cotton Twill Briefcase ($168; brooksbrothers.com)

Everlane The Day Market Tote ($165; everlane.com)

Maps International Scratch the World Map ($28.99; amazon.com)

Google Home Mini ($49; target.com)

Kenneth Cole Reaction Gramercy Suitcase ($90; zappos.com)

The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day ($24.95; amazon.com)

Nespresso Inissa by Breville Espresso Machine ($149.95; surlatable.com)

'Almost Adulting: All You Need to Know to Get it Together (Sort of)' by Arden Rose ($6; barnesandnoble.com)

Homesick Scented Candle ($29.95; amazon.com)

Samsung Chromebook Plus ($499; samsung.com)

Tile Mate Key Finder ($14.89; amazon.com)

Emerson Corner Bookshelf ($299.99; worldmarket.com)



Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle (starting at $168; brooklinen.com)

Silvercap 14-Piece Block Set ($69.10; wayfair.com)