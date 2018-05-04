In a first, Japanese and Chinese leaders talk by phone

"It is the first time that the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of China have held telephone talks," Abe told reporters afterward. "This means Japan-China relations are really improving."

In a separate call with Xi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in thanked the Chinese leader for his "support and encouragement" of the inter-Korean talks, according to Moon's office.

The Panmunjom Declaration committed Seoul and Pyongyang to seeking a formal end to the Korean War, which never officially ended despite an armistice signed in 1953. China was a participant in the war and a signatory to the armistice agreement that ended the fighting, and its support would be necessary for a formal peace treaty to be agreed upon.

Xi and Moon said Friday they would "communicate closely and actively cooperate during the process of declaring the end of the war."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a 2014 forum.

Improving relations

While Beijing's ties with Seoul have improved considerably as Moon has sought a diplomatic solution to the North Korea crisis, relations with Tokyo have always been more strained.

Bitter territorial disputes over islands in the East China Sea and long-running grievances dating back to World War II have dogged the Japan-China relationship for decades.

Later this month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is due to visit Japan for the first time in eight years, and he is expected to meet with Emperor Akihito.

It will be the first time one of China's top leaders has met with the Japanese emperor since Xi, then vice president, saw Akihito in Tokyo in 2009.

"There has been a significant warming of relations between the two sides," said Rana Mitter, a professor of history at the University of Oxford. However, he pointed out the "overall strategic points haven't really changed."

"China is still spending a lot on the (army), navy; Japan continues to have an abiding concern that the primary purpose of the Chinese expansion is to change the rules of the regional order," he said.