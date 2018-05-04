Further storms forecast after more than 114 left dead in India

(CNN) Indian authorities have warned citizens they are facing five days of isolated thunderstorms and high winds, after dangerous weather left more than 114 people dead across northern parts of the country.

Since Wednesday, fierce winds and lightning strikes created by a powerful dust storm have led to the deaths of scores of people in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and injured hundreds more, according to local officials.

The Indian Meteorological Department said more high winds, dust storms and isolated thunderstorms were forecast for the affected areas in the next five days.

Lightning strikes over residential apartments during a thunderstorm on the outskirts of the Indian capital New Delhi on May 2, 2018.

Sanjay Kumar, relief commissioner in Uttar Pradesh told CNN affiliate News 18, "today and tomorrow in some parts of western Uttar Pradesh, we are expecting thunderstorms ... the authorities have been told to be on alert (for greater) loss of life so that they can respond."

"From the state level we are monitoring and we are trying to get satellite imagery data also to alert, and disseminate information to the villages," he added. "I think this is one of the most disastrous [storms] in recent times, as far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned."

