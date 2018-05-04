(CNN) They form the bedrock of the British Flat racing season and are the benchmark on which careers and legends are based.

The Classics identity the stars of their generation and provide the yearly narrative around which racing revolves.

The 2,000 Guineas, the 1,000 Guineas, The Oaks, The Derby and the St. Leger are the races that really matter, like majors in golf or grand slams in tennis.

And they have serious history.

The St. Leger, the last of the quintet to be run in September of every year, began in 1776.

They became collectively known as the Classics in 1815, and ever since have crowned the best three-year-olds in training.

With the Guineas taking place at Newmarket this weekend, CNN Sport takes a closer look at the Classics.

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Flat racing in the UK and Ireland enjoyed another vintage season with stunning performances, inspiring stories and plenty of color. Click through the gallery for a flavor of 2017. Hide Caption 1 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The first Classic of the season was the 2000 Guineas, won by Ryan Moore onboard Churchill, at Newmarket. The Group 1 race run over a mile is for three-year-old colts and fillies. Hide Caption 2 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The following day at Newmarket, Wayne Lordon rode Winter to victory in the 1000 Guineas, a Group 1 race over a mile for three-year-old fillies. Hide Caption 3 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 At Epsom in June, veteran jockey Frankie Dettori onboard Enable stormed home in the Oaks, the third Classic of the year. The race for three-year-old fillies is run over 1 mile, 4 furlongs and comes the day before the Derby. Hide Caption 4 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Derby Day at Epsom is a huge occasion in the sporting and cultural calendar, attracting racegoers from all walks of life. Hide Caption 5 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Irish jockey Padraig Beggy rode trainer Aidan O'Brien's huge outsider Wings Of Eagles (left) to victory in the Derby, finishing ahead of Cliffs Of Moher (center). Hide Caption 6 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 It was redemption of sorts for Beggy, who had been banned for a year in Australia in 2014 for a positive urine sample that showed traces of cocaine, and for subsequently giving false evidence. Hide Caption 7 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 With Royal Ascot approaching, horses return though the woods after working on the Warren Hill gallops at Newmarket. Hide Caption 8 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opened Royal Ascot 2017 with the traditional procession up the course. Hide Caption 9 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 On day two The Queen delivered her traditional speech at the State Opening of Parliament before making a quick change into a vivid yellow dress to attend Royal Ascot, without the Duke of Edinburgh who had been admitted to hospital with an infection. Hide Caption 10 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Jockey Ryan Moore rode Highland Reel to victory in the feature race of the day, the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Hide Caption 11 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Ladies Day at Royal Ascot brought a stunning mix of color and high fashion to the Berkshire racecourse, west of London. Hide Caption 12 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Horse racing has been held at the famous course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course, while there are strict rules governing headwear. Hide Caption 13 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Big Orange, ridden by James Doyle, won the Gold Cup, the feature race on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot. Hide Caption 14 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The Queen is a huge horse racing enthusiast and has her own runners in the famous royal silks. Hide Caption 15 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Royal Ascot is another celebration of the British sporting summer. Even the bookies get involved. Hide Caption 16 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Sandown Park in Esher, Surrey is the venue in early July for the prestigious Group 1 Eclipse Stakes, won by Ulysses for Sir Michael Stoute. Hide Caption 17 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Ascot features again in late July when the feature race of the meeting is the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Hide Caption 18 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 John Gosden's star filly Enable followed up wins in the English and Irish Oaks with a dominant King George victory under Frankie Dettori, who said he lost seven pounds in six days to make the weight. Ulysses was a distant second. Hide Caption 19 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 All eyes are on Glorious Goodwood in the first week of August. The spectacular course perched high on the South Downs outside Chichester on England's south coast is another iconic venue. Hide Caption 20 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The betting market is as strong as ever at Goodwood. Hide Caption 21 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Frankie Dettori rode Lancelot Du Lac (left) to victory in the esteemed Stewards Cup on a stormy day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Hide Caption 22 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 In early September, Laytown in County Meath, Ireland, hosts a unique meeting on the beach. Hide Caption 23 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Laytown is unique in the Irish racing calendar as the only event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing. Hide Caption 24 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The Leopardstown track, south of Dublin, hosted the prestigious Irish Champion Stakes in September, won by Decorated Knight for trainer Roger Charlton. Hide Caption 25 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Ryan Moore rode Capri (centre, in purple) to victory in the final British Classic of the year, the St Leger at Doncaster. Hide Caption 26 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 In the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October, Dettori rode four-year-old filly Persuasive to her first win of the season. Hide Caption 27 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Later that day, Dettori also rode a winner in the Champions Stakes, guiding the favorite Cracksman home with ease. Hide Caption 28 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 It was Robert Winston aboard Librisa Breeze that triumphed in the the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, also held at Ascot in October. Hide Caption 29 of 30 Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The prestigious English venue also played host to former footballer Michael Owen as he made his jockey debut in a November charity race , placing second. Visit CNN.com/sport/horse-racing for more news and features Hide Caption 30 of 30

2,000 Guineas

The 2018 Classic season kicks off Saturday with the 2,000 Guineas over the turf of the Rowley Mile racecourse in Newmarket, Suffolk, traditionally known as the home of English Flat racing.

The first recorded race in the town was a match for £100 between horses owned by Lord Salisbury and the Marquess of Buckingham in 1622.

The 2,000 Guineas is a straight mile test for thoroughbred three-year-old colts and fillies and was first run in 1809. It was instigated by Sir Charles Bunbury, who had earlier established The Derby at Epsom.

The name refers to the original prize fund -- a Guinea was equivalent to 21 shillings or £1.05. The prize fund is now £500,000 ($682,800) with £283,550 going to the winner.

The great Frankel -- unbeaten in 14 races -- won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in 2011.

The 2,000 Guineas Stakes, as it is properly known, represents the first leg of the English Triple Crown, alongside The Derby and the St. Leger. But the demands for both speed and stamina -- from the mile of the Guineas to the mile-and-a-half of The Derby and the mile-and-three-quarters of the St. Leger -- mean the feat is rarely attempted.

The last to horse to clinch the Triple Crown, and the only one since World War II, was Nijinsky in 1970.

Since then only Nashwan (1989), Sea the Stars (2009) and Camelot (2012) have won the Guineas and the Derby.

The great Frankel, 2,000 Guineas winner in 2011, didn't even attempt it.

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien has saddled a record eight winners, including last year's champion Churchill. He fields the favorite Gustav Klimt alongside the impressive Saxon Warrior this year.

1,000 Guineas

The race is held over the same course at Newmarket a day after the 2,000 Guineas but this is for fillies only.

It was first staged in 1814 and represents the first leg of the fillies' Triple Crown -- with The Oaks and St. Leger -- but again this is rarely attempted.

The last horse to win the fillies Triple Crown was Oh So Sharp in 1985.

As the 2,000 Guineas can act as a trial for The Derby, so the 1,000 Guineas can be seen as a trial for The Oaks. The O'Brien-trained Minding was the last horse to win both in 2016, but the first since Kazzia in 2002.

The filly Winter gave O'Brien the Guineas double last year and he went on to clinch four of the five Classics, deprived only by the John Gosden-trained Enable in The Oaks.

The prize money has been the same as the 2,000 Guineas since 2001.

Frankie Dettori and Enable won the Oaks in record time in 2017.

The Oaks

The third Classic of the season kicks off The Derby meeting at Epsom, south of London, in early June.

The Oaks was the second Classic to be established -- in 1779 -- and was named after an estate near Epsom leased to the 12th Earl of Derby in the 18th century. Racing was first recorded at Epsom in 1661.

The race is a step up in distance from the Guineas, run over a mile-and-a-half on the undulating Downs.

The course -- the same as for The Derby the following day -- is roughly U-shaped with a climb from the start, followed by a sweeping left-hand turn (Tattenham Corner) into a mostly downhill straight, finishing with a stiff climb in the last few hundred yards. Since 1892, horses have each carried nine stone in the race.

Enable, which went on to land the Irish Oaks and the prestigious Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp the same season, holds the race record of two minutes 34.13 seconds.

The purse is £500,000.

JUST WATCHED The making of a Derby winner Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The making of a Derby winner 22:22

The Derby

Derby Day is the pinnacle of the British Flat racing season and a highlight of the cultural and sporting calendar.

Since its inception in 1780 it has attracted both the upper echelons of English aristocracy -- the Queen herself has only missed two runnings since 1946 -- along with huge crowds made up of every level of society for a colorful day out on the Downs. In 2017, more than 150,000 attended the two-day Festival.

The Derby was named after Lord Derby, but the tale goes the naming rights came down to a coin toss between him and Sir Charles Bunbury during a party where the idea for the race was formed.

The Derby's long history features the 1913 edition, dubbed the "Suffragette Derby," when women's rights campaigner Emily Davidson threw herself under the thundering hooves of King George V's horse Anmer and died four days later.

The Derby Festival at Epsom is one of the highlights of the social and sporting calendar.

The mile-and-a-half (1m 4f) test, for both colts and fillies, identifies the supreme all-round horses of their generation and has spawned superstars such as Sea Bird, Nijinksy, Mill Reef, Nashwan, Shergar (who won by a record 10 lengths) and Galileo.

Only six fillies have won The Derby in its history, most recently Fifinella in 1916.

JUST WATCHED Wings of Eagles wins the 2017 Epsom Derby Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Wings of Eagles wins the 2017 Epsom Derby 02:04

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Workforce set the course record of two minutes 31.33 seconds in 2010.

Legendary jockey Lester Piggott won a record nine Derbys between 1954 and 1983.

"Epsom is the complete test of a horse," said O'Brien, who has saddled five Derby winners including Galileo, now one of the world's most valuable horses at stud.

"They need balance, speed and stamina. It's uphill, downhill, sideways. It's a very intense atmosphere."

O'Brien's 40-1 outsider Wings of Eagles, ridden by Padraig Beggy, won in 2017.

The Derby is Britain's richest race and was worth £1.625 million in 2017 with the winner receiving £921,500.

JUST WATCHED Thoroughbred pricing: Economics of a Derby win Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Thoroughbred pricing: Economics of a Derby win 02:03

St. Leger

The final Classic of the season takes place at Doncaster in the north of England in September and is raced at the extended distance of a mile-and-three-quarters (1m 6f).

The left-handed race, for three-year-old colts and fillies, was devised by Anthony St. Leger, a local army officer and politician.

JUST WATCHED Five reasons why Winx has been unbeatable Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Five reasons why Winx has been unbeatable 01:34

The first running of what was then a two-mile race was known as "A Sweepstake of 25 Guineas," and was held at Cantley Common in 1776.

The name was changed to reflect St. Leger's influence the following year, but in 1778 it moved to Town Moor, which has a racing history going back to the 16th century.

The race has variously been staged at Newmarket, Manchester, York, Thirsk and Ayr because of war, subsidence and redevelopment.

O'Brien's grey colt Capri, ridden by Ryan Moore, won last year. The St. Leger commands a purse of £700,000 with £396,970 going to the winner.