Why the Derby, Oaks, Guineas and St. Leger are known as the Classics

Rob Hodgetts

Updated 11:41 AM ET, Fri May 4, 2018

The five Classics form the bedrock of the British Flat racing season and are the benchmark on which careers and legends are based. The Derby (pictured), the Oaks, the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas and the St. Leger identify the best thoroughbred three-year-old colts and fillies of their generation.
The Classic season begins with the 2,000 Guineas over Newmarket&#39;s Rowley Mile in May. First raced in 1809, it&#39;s a straight mile dash on turf for colts and fillies. The race is the first leg of the Triple Crown, alongside The Derby and the St. Leger, but the feat is rarely attempted.
The Classic season begins with the 2,000 Guineas over Newmarket's Rowley Mile in May. First raced in 1809, it's a straight mile dash on turf for colts and fillies. The race is the first leg of the Triple Crown, alongside The Derby and the St. Leger, but the feat is rarely attempted.
The great Frankel, ridden by Tom Queally, was the runaway 2,000 Guineas winner in 2011 during his 14-win unbeaten career.
The great Frankel, ridden by Tom Queally, was the runaway 2,000 Guineas winner in 2011 during his 14-win unbeaten career.
Last year&#39;s 2,000 Guineas winner was Churchill, ridden by Ryan Moore for trainer Aidan O&#39;Brien. Ireland&#39;s O&#39;Brien has saddled a record eight 2,000 Guineas champions.
Last year's 2,000 Guineas winner was Churchill, ridden by Ryan Moore for trainer Aidan O'Brien. Ireland's O'Brien has saddled a record eight 2,000 Guineas champions.
The 1,000 Guineas is the fillies-only equivalent, raced the following day over the same Rowley Mile course at Newmarket in Suffolk, England. O&#39;Brien&#39;s Winter won in 2017.
The 1,000 Guineas is the fillies-only equivalent, raced the following day over the same Rowley Mile course at Newmarket in Suffolk, England. O'Brien's Winter won in 2017.
The Oaks is the fillies&#39; equivalent of The Derby, a mile-and-a-half test over the undulating Downs of Epsom, south of London. The Oaks comes on day one of the Derby Festival. Frankie Dettori rode Enable (pictured) to victory in a record time in 2017 to scupper O&#39;Brien&#39;s quest to win all five Classics.
The Oaks is the fillies' equivalent of The Derby, a mile-and-a-half test over the undulating Downs of Epsom, south of London. The Oaks comes on day one of the Derby Festival. Frankie Dettori rode Enable (pictured) to victory in a record time in 2017 to scupper O'Brien's quest to win all five Classics.
The Derby began in 1780, since when it has always been a highlight of the cultural and sporting calendar and attracts vast crowds of racegoers from every level of British society. Notable racing fan The Queen is a regular visitor.
The Derby began in 1780, since when it has always been a highlight of the cultural and sporting calendar and attracts vast crowds of racegoers from every level of British society. Notable racing fan The Queen is a regular visitor.
The Epsom racecourse for The Oaks and The Derby features a long climb out of the start, a sweeping left-hand turn around Tattenham Corner, a downhill straight and a stiff rise in the last few hundred yards.
The Epsom racecourse for The Oaks and The Derby features a long climb out of the start, a sweeping left-hand turn around Tattenham Corner, a downhill straight and a stiff rise in the last few hundred yards.
Wings Of Eagles (left, pink cap), ridden by Padraig Beggy and trained by O&#39;Brien, was the 40-1 outsider who clinched Britain&#39;s richest race in 2017. The Derby was worth £1.625 million in 2017 with the winner receiving £921,500.
Wings Of Eagles (left, pink cap), ridden by Padraig Beggy and trained by O'Brien, was the 40-1 outsider who clinched Britain's richest race in 2017. The Derby was worth £1.625 million in 2017 with the winner receiving £921,500.
Wings of Eagles joined an illustrious list of Derby winners which includes superstars such as Sea Bird, Nijinksy, Mill Reef, Nashwan, Shergar (who won by a record 10 lengths) and Galileo. Legendary jockey Lester Piggott won a record nine Derbys between 1954 and 1983.
Wings of Eagles joined an illustrious list of Derby winners which includes superstars such as Sea Bird, Nijinksy, Mill Reef, Nashwan, Shergar (who won by a record 10 lengths) and Galileo. Legendary jockey Lester Piggott won a record nine Derbys between 1954 and 1983.
The area known as the Hill offers free spectating and multiple other attractions for Derby goers.
The area known as the Hill offers free spectating and multiple other attractions for Derby goers.
It&#39;s a far cry from the Royal Box, from where generations of British monarchs have watched the race unfold. (From left to right: King George VI, Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II), Queen Elizabeth (later Queen Mother) and the 16th Duke of Norfolk pictured at Epsom in 1948).
It's a far cry from the Royal Box, from where generations of British monarchs have watched the race unfold. (From left to right: King George VI, Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II), Queen Elizabeth (later Queen Mother) and the 16th Duke of Norfolk pictured at Epsom in 1948).
Back in the 1920s, a day out at The Derby was a must for many Londoners.
Back in the 1920s, a day out at The Derby was a must for many Londoners.
The St. Leger, first raced in 1776, is the oldest of the five Classics and takes place at Doncaster in the north of England in September. It&#39;s also the longest of the Classics at a mile-and-three-quarters. Ryan Moore rode the colt Capri (center) to victory for O&#39;Brien last year.
The St. Leger, first raced in 1776, is the oldest of the five Classics and takes place at Doncaster in the north of England in September. It's also the longest of the Classics at a mile-and-three-quarters. Ryan Moore rode the colt Capri (center) to victory for O'Brien last year.
(CNN)They form the bedrock of the British Flat racing season and are the benchmark on which careers and legends are based.

The Classics identity the stars of their generation and provide the yearly narrative around which racing revolves.
The 2,000 Guineas, the 1,000 Guineas, The Oaks, The Derby and the St. Leger are the races that really matter, like majors in golf or grand slams in tennis.
And they have serious history.
    The St. Leger, the last of the quintet to be run in September of every year, began in 1776.
    They became collectively known as the Classics in 1815, and ever since have crowned the best three-year-olds in training.
    With the Guineas taking place at Newmarket this weekend, CNN Sport takes a closer look at the Classics.
    Flat racing in the UK and Ireland enjoyed another vintage season with stunning performances, inspiring stories and plenty of color. Click through the gallery for a flavor of 2017.
    Flat racing in the UK and Ireland enjoyed another vintage season with stunning performances, inspiring stories and plenty of color. Click through the gallery for a flavor of 2017.
    The first Classic of the season was the 2000 Guineas, won by Ryan Moore onboard Churchill, at Newmarket. The Group 1 race run over a mile is for three-year-old colts and fillies.
    The first Classic of the season was the 2000 Guineas, won by Ryan Moore onboard Churchill, at Newmarket. The Group 1 race run over a mile is for three-year-old colts and fillies.
    The following day at Newmarket, Wayne Lordon rode Winter to victory in the 1000 Guineas, a Group 1 race over a mile for three-year-old fillies.
    The following day at Newmarket, Wayne Lordon rode Winter to victory in the 1000 Guineas, a Group 1 race over a mile for three-year-old fillies.
    At Epsom in June, veteran jockey Frankie Dettori onboard Enable stormed home in the Oaks, the third Classic of the year. The race for three-year-old fillies is run over 1 mile, 4 furlongs and comes the day before the Derby.
    At Epsom in June, veteran jockey Frankie Dettori onboard Enable stormed home in the Oaks, the third Classic of the year. The race for three-year-old fillies is run over 1 mile, 4 furlongs and comes the day before the Derby.
    Derby Day at Epsom is a huge occasion in the sporting and cultural calendar, attracting racegoers from all walks of life.
    Derby Day at Epsom is a huge occasion in the sporting and cultural calendar, attracting racegoers from all walks of life.
    Irish jockey Padraig Beggy rode trainer Aidan O&#39;Brien&#39;s huge outsider Wings Of Eagles (left) to victory in the Derby, finishing ahead of Cliffs Of Moher (center).
    Irish jockey Padraig Beggy rode trainer Aidan O'Brien's huge outsider Wings Of Eagles (left) to victory in the Derby, finishing ahead of Cliffs Of Moher (center).
    It was redemption of sorts for Beggy, who had been banned for a year in Australia in 2014 for a positive urine sample that showed traces of cocaine, and for subsequently giving false evidence.
    It was redemption of sorts for Beggy, who had been banned for a year in Australia in 2014 for a positive urine sample that showed traces of cocaine, and for subsequently giving false evidence.
    With Royal Ascot approaching, horses return though the woods after working on the Warren Hill gallops at Newmarket.
    With Royal Ascot approaching, horses return though the woods after working on the Warren Hill gallops at Newmarket.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opened Royal Ascot 2017 with the traditional procession up the course.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opened Royal Ascot 2017 with the traditional procession up the course.
    On day two The Queen delivered her traditional speech at the State Opening of Parliament before making a quick change into a vivid yellow dress to attend Royal Ascot, without the Duke of Edinburgh who had been admitted to hospital with an infection.
    On day two The Queen delivered her traditional speech at the State Opening of Parliament before making a quick change into a vivid yellow dress to attend Royal Ascot, without the Duke of Edinburgh who had been admitted to hospital with an infection.
    Jockey Ryan Moore rode Highland Reel to victory in the feature race of the day, the Prince of Wales&#39;s Stakes.
    Jockey Ryan Moore rode Highland Reel to victory in the feature race of the day, the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
    Ladies Day at Royal Ascot brought a stunning mix of color and high fashion to the Berkshire racecourse, west of London.
    Ladies Day at Royal Ascot brought a stunning mix of color and high fashion to the Berkshire racecourse, west of London.
    Horse racing has been held at the famous course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course, while there are strict rules governing headwear.
    Horse racing has been held at the famous course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course, while there are strict rules governing headwear.
    Big Orange, ridden by James Doyle, won the Gold Cup, the feature race on Ladies&#39; Day at Royal Ascot.
    Big Orange, ridden by James Doyle, won the Gold Cup, the feature race on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.
    The Queen is a huge horse racing enthusiast and has her own runners in the famous royal silks.
    The Queen is a huge horse racing enthusiast and has her own runners in the famous royal silks.
    Royal Ascot is another celebration of the British sporting summer. Even the bookies get involved.
    Royal Ascot is another celebration of the British sporting summer. Even the bookies get involved.
    Sandown Park in Esher, Surrey is the venue in early July for the prestigious Group 1 Eclipse Stakes, won by Ulysses for Sir Michael Stoute.
    Sandown Park in Esher, Surrey is the venue in early July for the prestigious Group 1 Eclipse Stakes, won by Ulysses for Sir Michael Stoute.
    Ascot features again in late July when the feature race of the meeting is the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
    Ascot features again in late July when the feature race of the meeting is the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
    John Gosden&#39;s star filly Enable followed up wins in the English and Irish Oaks with a dominant King George victory under Frankie Dettori, who said he lost seven pounds in six days to make the weight. Ulysses was a distant second.
    John Gosden's star filly Enable followed up wins in the English and Irish Oaks with a dominant King George victory under Frankie Dettori, who said he lost seven pounds in six days to make the weight. Ulysses was a distant second.
    All eyes are on Glorious Goodwood in the first week of August. The spectacular course perched high on the South Downs outside Chichester on England&#39;s south coast is another iconic venue.
    All eyes are on Glorious Goodwood in the first week of August. The spectacular course perched high on the South Downs outside Chichester on England's south coast is another iconic venue.
    The betting market is as strong as ever at Goodwood.
    The betting market is as strong as ever at Goodwood.
    Frankie Dettori rode Lancelot Du Lac (left) to victory in the esteemed Stewards Cup on a stormy day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
    Frankie Dettori rode Lancelot Du Lac (left) to victory in the esteemed Stewards Cup on a stormy day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
    In early September, Laytown in County Meath, Ireland, hosts a unique meeting on the beach.
    In early September, Laytown in County Meath, Ireland, hosts a unique meeting on the beach.
    Laytown is unique in the Irish racing calendar as the only event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.
    Laytown is unique in the Irish racing calendar as the only event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.
    The Leopardstown track, south of Dublin, hosted the prestigious Irish Champion Stakes in September, won by Decorated Knight for trainer Roger Charlton.
    The Leopardstown track, south of Dublin, hosted the prestigious Irish Champion Stakes in September, won by Decorated Knight for trainer Roger Charlton.
    Ryan Moore rode Capri (centre, in purple) to victory in the final British Classic of the year, the St Leger at Doncaster.
    Ryan Moore rode Capri (centre, in purple) to victory in the final British Classic of the year, the St Leger at Doncaster.
    In the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October, Dettori rode four-year-old filly Persuasive to her first win of the season.
    In the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October, Dettori rode four-year-old filly Persuasive to her first win of the season.
    Later that day, Dettori also rode a winner in the Champions Stakes, guiding the favorite Cracksman home with ease.
    Later that day, Dettori also rode a winner in the Champions Stakes, guiding the favorite Cracksman home with ease.
    It was Robert Winston aboard Librisa Breeze that triumphed in the the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, also held at Ascot in October.
    It was Robert Winston aboard Librisa Breeze that triumphed in the the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, also held at Ascot in October.
    The prestigious English venue also played host to former footballer Michael Owen as he made his jockey debut in a November charity race, placing second.
    The prestigious English venue also played host to former footballer Michael Owen as he made his jockey debut in a November charity race, placing second.
    2,000 Guineas

    The 2018 Classic season kicks off Saturday with the 2,000 Guineas over the turf of the Rowley Mile racecourse in Newmarket, Suffolk, traditionally known as the home of English Flat racing.
    The first recorded race in the town was a match for £100 between horses owned by Lord Salisbury and the Marquess of Buckingham in 1622.
    The 2,000 Guineas is a straight mile test for thoroughbred three-year-old colts and fillies and was first run in 1809. It was instigated by Sir Charles Bunbury, who had earlier established The Derby at Epsom.
    The name refers to the original prize fund -- a Guinea was equivalent to 21 shillings or £1.05. The prize fund is now £500,000 ($682,800) with £283,550 going to the winner.
    The great Frankel -- unbeaten in 14 races -- won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in 2011.
    The great Frankel -- unbeaten in 14 races -- won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in 2011.
    The 2,000 Guineas Stakes, as it is properly known, represents the first leg of the English Triple Crown, alongside The Derby and the St. Leger. But the demands for both speed and stamina -- from the mile of the Guineas to the mile-and-a-half of The Derby and the mile-and-three-quarters of the St. Leger -- mean the feat is rarely attempted.
    The last to horse to clinch the Triple Crown, and the only one since World War II, was Nijinsky in 1970.
    Since then only Nashwan (1989), Sea the Stars (2009) and Camelot (2012) have won the Guineas and the Derby.
    The great Frankel, 2,000 Guineas winner in 2011, didn't even attempt it.
    Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien has saddled a record eight winners, including last year's champion Churchill. He fields the favorite Gustav Klimt alongside the impressive Saxon Warrior this year.

    1,000 Guineas

    The race is held over the same course at Newmarket a day after the 2,000 Guineas but this is for fillies only.
    It was first staged in 1814 and represents the first leg of the fillies' Triple Crown -- with The Oaks and St. Leger -- but again this is rarely attempted.
    The last horse to win the fillies Triple Crown was Oh So Sharp in 1985.
    As the 2,000 Guineas can act as a trial for The Derby, so the 1,000 Guineas can be seen as a trial for The Oaks. The O'Brien-trained Minding was the last horse to win both in 2016, but the first since Kazzia in 2002.
    The filly Winter gave O'Brien the Guineas double last year and he went on to clinch four of the five Classics, deprived only by the John Gosden-trained Enable in The Oaks.
    The prize money has been the same as the 2,000 Guineas since 2001.
    Frankie Dettori and Enable won the Oaks in record time in 2017.
    Frankie Dettori and Enable won the Oaks in record time in 2017.
    The Oaks

    The third Classic of the season kicks off The Derby meeting at Epsom, south of London, in early June.
    The Oaks was the second Classic to be established -- in 1779 -- and was named after an estate near Epsom leased to the 12th Earl of Derby in the 18th century. Racing was first recorded at Epsom in 1661.
    The race is a step up in distance from the Guineas, run over a mile-and-a-half on the undulating Downs.
    The course -- the same as for The Derby the following day -- is roughly U-shaped with a climb from the start, followed by a sweeping left-hand turn (Tattenham Corner) into a mostly downhill straight, finishing with a stiff climb in the last few hundred yards. Since 1892, horses have each carried nine stone in the race.
    Enable, which went on to land the Irish Oaks and the prestigious Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp the same season, holds the race record of two minutes 34.13 seconds.
    The purse is £500,000.
    The making of a Derby winner
    The making of a Derby winner

      The making of a Derby winner

    The Derby

    Derby Day is the pinnacle of the British Flat racing season and a highlight of the cultural and sporting calendar.
    Since its inception in 1780 it has attracted both the upper echelons of English aristocracy -- the Queen herself has only missed two runnings since 1946 -- along with huge crowds made up of every level of society for a colorful day out on the Downs. In 2017, more than 150,000 attended the two-day Festival.
    The Derby was named after Lord Derby, but the tale goes the naming rights came down to a coin toss between him and Sir Charles Bunbury during a party where the idea for the race was formed.
    The Derby's long history features the 1913 edition, dubbed the "Suffragette Derby," when women's rights campaigner Emily Davidson threw herself under the thundering hooves of King George V's horse Anmer and died four days later.
    The Derby Festival at Epsom is one of the highlights of the social and sporting calendar.
    The Derby Festival at Epsom is one of the highlights of the social and sporting calendar.
    The mile-and-a-half (1m 4f) test, for both colts and fillies, identifies the supreme all-round horses of their generation and has spawned superstars such as Sea Bird, Nijinksy, Mill Reef, Nashwan, Shergar (who won by a record 10 lengths) and Galileo.
    Only six fillies have won The Derby in its history, most recently Fifinella in 1916.
    Wings of Eagles wins the 2017 Epsom Derby
    Wings of Eagles wins the 2017 Epsom Derby

      Wings of Eagles wins the 2017 Epsom Derby

    The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Workforce set the course record of two minutes 31.33 seconds in 2010.
    Legendary jockey Lester Piggott won a record nine Derbys between 1954 and 1983.
    "Epsom is the complete test of a horse," said O'Brien, who has saddled five Derby winners including Galileo, now one of the world's most valuable horses at stud.
    "They need balance, speed and stamina. It's uphill, downhill, sideways. It's a very intense atmosphere."
    O'Brien's 40-1 outsider Wings of Eagles, ridden by Padraig Beggy, won in 2017.
    The Derby is Britain's richest race and was worth £1.625 million in 2017 with the winner receiving £921,500.
    Thoroughbred pricing: Economics of a Derby win
    Thoroughbred pricing: Economics of a Derby win

      Thoroughbred pricing: Economics of a Derby win

    St. Leger

    The final Classic of the season takes place at Doncaster in the north of England in September and is raced at the extended distance of a mile-and-three-quarters (1m 6f).
    The left-handed race, for three-year-old colts and fillies, was devised by Anthony St. Leger, a local army officer and politician.
    Five reasons why Winx has been unbeatable
    Winx racehorse Queen Elizabeth Stakes Randwick

      Five reasons why Winx has been unbeatable

    The first running of what was then a two-mile race was known as "A Sweepstake of 25 Guineas," and was held at Cantley Common in 1776.
    The name was changed to reflect St. Leger's influence the following year, but in 1778 it moved to Town Moor, which has a racing history going back to the 16th century.
    The race has variously been staged at Newmarket, Manchester, York, Thirsk and Ayr because of war, subsidence and redevelopment.
    O'Brien's grey colt Capri, ridden by Ryan Moore, won last year. The St. Leger commands a purse of £700,000 with £396,970 going to the winner.