What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 12:54 PM ET, Fri May 4, 2018

(CNN)A meme gets a star. A mom wins a car. And Bill Murray had a ball. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A viral meme gets its day

*NSYNC got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Guess what day it took place.

    An NBA mom spins and wins

    Her son isn't the only one who aims for the prize. His reaction to her moment is priceless.
    A list that's 'so fetch'

    The girls that wear pink are tied with the guy who lives in a pineapple. Here are the 2018 Tony Awards nominees.

    A 'Caddyshack' surprise

    Bill Murray helps couple with a gender reveal. And it's a ...

    A lie we've been living with

    30 best condiments
    Turns out Swedish meatballs aren't from Sweden after all. Scandalous!

    A word of caution

    Twitter says all 336 million users should change their passwords. Right now.