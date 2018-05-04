Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) Brazilian surfer tackles monster wave. Plane narrowly misses taxiway. GOP candidate receives backlash for ad. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

There's surfing, and then there's riding liquid mountains

Surfer Rodrigo Koxa has achieved the "dream of his life" by conquering a 80-foot wave and breaking the world record for the largest wave ever surfed.

A little too close for comfort

Newly released video shows an Air Canada flight barely missing a passenger jet on the taxiway as the pilot attempted to land.

