Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)Brazilian surfer tackles monster wave. Plane narrowly misses taxiway. GOP candidate receives backlash for ad. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.
There's surfing, and then there's riding liquid mountains
Surfer Rodrigo Koxa has achieved the "dream of his life" by conquering a 80-foot wave and breaking the world record for the largest wave ever surfed.
A little too close for comfort
Newly released video shows an Air Canada flight barely missing a passenger jet on the taxiway as the pilot attempted to land.
No such thing as bad publicity?
A candidate for Georgia governor released a campaign ad that shows him pointing a shotgun toward a teen. Despite backlash, Brian Kemp's campaign tells critics to "get over it."
Macron's statement raises eyebrows
The Internet questions French President Emmanuel Macron's word choice after he called Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's wife "delicious."
Bystander has perfect timing
A bystander tripped an armed man fleeing from the police, allowing officers to catch the suspect.