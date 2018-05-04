Breaking News

Must-watch videos of the week

By Wesli Jones, CNN

Updated 10:15 PM ET, Fri May 4, 2018

(CNN)Brazilian surfer tackles monster wave. Plane narrowly misses taxiway. GOP candidate receives backlash for ad. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

There's surfing, and then there's riding liquid mountains

Surfer Rodrigo Koxa has achieved the "dream of his life" by conquering a 80-foot wave and breaking the world record for the largest wave ever surfed.

A little too close for comfort

    Newly released video shows an Air Canada flight barely missing a passenger jet on the taxiway as the pilot attempted to land.
    No such thing as bad publicity?

    A candidate for Georgia governor released a campaign ad that shows him pointing a shotgun toward a teen. Despite backlash, Brian Kemp's campaign tells critics to "get over it."

    Macron's statement raises eyebrows

    The Internet questions French President Emmanuel Macron's word choice after he called Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's wife "delicious."

    Bystander has perfect timing

    A bystander tripped an armed man fleeing from the police, allowing officers to catch the suspect.