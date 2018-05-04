(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump addressed the NRA convention, where he promised to protect the Second Amendment, criticized the special counsel's investigation and thanked Kanye West. Catch up on his speech here.
-- First, Rudy Giuliani said the President reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen for a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Then Trump walked that story back. Now Giuliani wants to clarify.
-- Nearly 90,000 Hondurans who have lived in the US for at least 20 years could be forced to leave after the Department of Homeland Security ended their temporary protected status.
-- House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes demands Justice Department records. Then he doesn't read them.
-- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted, forcing some residents to evacuate as trees burned and lava approached their homes.
-- The April jobs report is out and things are looking up. Unemployment is below 4% for the first time since 2000.
-- Drake has been reprimanded by the NBA after he got into a spat with one of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
-- We've got new details about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding.
-- The brother of the Parkland shooter says he was tortured in jail and is suing several Broward County officials.
-- Vice President Mike Pence's doctor resigned after reports of concerns about White House physician Ronny Jackson.
-- Who speaks for America's 3.5 million Muslims? The short answer is no one, but CNN spent a year asking that question and 25 influential names stood out.