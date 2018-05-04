Breaking News

Mom from migrant caravan making way with kids through immigration system

By Khushbu Shah and Leyla Santiago, CNN

Updated 7:29 PM ET, Fri May 4, 2018

This pregnant mom is the first migrant in line for asylum
This pregnant mom is the first migrant in line for asylum

    This pregnant mom is the first migrant in line for asylum

San Diego (CNN)Gabriela Hernandez, the pregnant mother of two who was one of the first migrants from a recent caravan through Mexico to enter the United States to request asylum, remains with her children, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told CNN on Friday.

CNN has followed for weeks the trek of Hernandez, who traveled from Honduras with her two sons, ages 6 and 2. During their long journey they have battled hunger, exhaustion and chronic illness.
The 5 biggest myths about the migrant caravan
Now they are in the US immigration system after crossing the border Monday and seeking asylum because of the danger to their lives in their home country.
Nicole Ramos, a lawyer working with Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said she thinks Hernandez is likely transiting from the processing center at the San Ysidro Port of Entry near San Diego to an ICE family facility in Texas or Pennsylvania if she is allowed to remain with the children.
    Hernandez left her husband after suffering domestic abuse, but gang members found her one day, demanding to know where her ex was. They said she had 12 hours to give him up or they would kill her 6-year-old.
    Pregnant mom gets her boys through sickness and 3,000 miles
    She left that night, with her sons.
    She has said she doesn't have the energy to think what would be next if she is not granted asylum.
    "I don't know what I'm going to do," she said. "I cannot go back to my country."