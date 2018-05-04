Nigerian lawmaker invites Kanye West to visit slave ports in Africa

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A Nigerian senator has invited American rapper Kanye West to visit slave ports in Africa for an education on the slave trade.

Kanye West is facing immense criticism following his remarks during an interview with TMZ live this week in Los Angeles, where he said the slave trade was a "choice".

The musician opened up about his mental health, his family, and his art during the show. He also said this about slavery, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

Nigeria's vocal lawmaker Shehu Sani took a dig at West on Friday saying the musician's statements on transatlantic slave trade was a slight on its victims.

"If Kanye West thinks slavery was a choice, we will offer him a free ticket and tour guide to visit slave routes and camps in Badagry, Lagos, Ouida, Benin Republic, Ghana and Goree Island in Senegal to 'experience the choices in chains. Kanye defecated on the graves of victims," Shehu said in a tweet.

