White House Chief of Staff John Kelly watches from a doorway as US President Donald Trump meets with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, April 30. Kelly denied an NBC report that claimed he had called Trump an "idiot" during a meeting with aides. "I spend more time with the President than anyone else and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship. He always knows where I stand and he and I both know this story is total BS," Kelly said in a statement.