Brother of Parkland shooter accuses county of 'torture,' files lawsuit

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (CNN) The brother of the Parkland, Florida, school shooter is suing several Broward County officials, saying they violated his Eighth Amendment rights and tortured him during a recent stay in jail.

The lawsuit was announced about two hours before Zachary Cruz was slated to appear in court Thursday afternoon on an alleged probation violation. The suit targets a Broward County judge, the county sheriff and prosecutors.

The suit alleges that the judge issued an exorbitant $500,000 bail for Cruz based on his older brother's crimes, while jail officials intimidated and harassed Cruz, deprived him of sleep and forced him to wear a restraint vest around the clock.

"After he posted his $25 bail, authorities conspired to hold him in custody, reset his bond to an excessive $500,000, and then engaged in a campaign of intimidation and torture once he was in the Broward main jail facility," said a statement from the legal rights group, Nexus Derechos Humanos.

The statement also said, "The sleep deprivation tactics, including the use of intimidating and harassing behavior by guards, the use of a restraint vest 24 hours per day, and the use of 24-hour intense lighting, are procedures that amount to torture under the Geneva Convention, and are behaviors we do not permit soldiers to use in the battlefield."

