Men arrested at Starbucks turn negative into a positive in settling case

(CNN) Two black men whose arrest last month at a Starbucks spurred allegations of racial bias say they're happy with the settlements they've reached with the city of Philadelphia and the company -- and that they hope the incident is remembered for positive outcomes such as an anticipated program to encourage young entrepreneurs.

Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson settled any claims with the city for $1 each, and the city has agreed to work with the duo and a nonprofit to fund a $200,000 grant to help Philadelphia high school students develop entrepreneurial skills, the local government said.

"Looking at how we took a negative and turned it into a positive, that's really all we want," Robinson said Thursday morning during the duo's interview with ABC's "Good Morning America."

The details of the financial settlement that Robinson and Nelson reached this week with Starbucks are confidential, the company said.

But the parties agreed to work to "develop specific actions and opportunities," and the two men will give input to former US Attorney Eric Holder, who is working with Starbucks on its diversity efforts, the company said.

