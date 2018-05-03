One person shot at Nashville mall; suspect in custody

(CNN) One person was shot at the Opry Mills shopping mall in Nashville on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department. The suspected shooter is in custody, officials said.

A local government source previously told CNN that there may have been as many as four people shot.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a "dispute" at the mall and that there was no additional threat.

A victim was transported to Skyline Hospital in critical condition, according to tweets from the Nashville Fire Department

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that the agency is responding to the scene.

