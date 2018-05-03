Breaking News

One person shot at Nashville mall; suspect in custody

By Dakin Andone and Nick Valencia, CNN

Updated 4:46 PM ET, Thu May 3, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police: Shooting at Nashville mall
Police: Shooting at Nashville mall

    JUST WATCHED

    Police: Shooting at Nashville mall

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(7 Videos)

(CNN)One person was shot at the Opry Mills shopping mall in Nashville on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department. The suspected shooter is in custody, officials said.

A local government source previously told CNN that there may have been as many as four people shot.
Police said the shooting stemmed from a "dispute" at the mall and that there was no additional threat.
One victim was transported to Skyline Hospital in critical condition, according to tweets from the Nashville Fire Department.
    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that the agency is responding to the scene.
    Read More
    Victoria Greene of Pensacola, Florida, told CNN she was at the mall with her husband and two children. When gunshots rang out, her 8-year-old son was strapped into a bungee trampoline ride.
    "It sounded like a skateboard pop," Greene said. "All of a sudden, stampede." After her husband got their son, the family ran. They made it to a parking lot and went to their hotel nearby, she said.
    The Opry Mills mall is seen from across the parking lot on May 3, 2018.
    The Opry Mills mall is seen from across the parking lot on May 3, 2018.
    Opry Mills is an upscale indoor outlet mall less than half a mile from the iconic Grand Ole Opry.

    CNN's Isabella Gomez and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.