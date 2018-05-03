One person fatally shot at Nashville mall; suspect in custody

(CNN) One person has died after sustaining injuries in a shooting at the Opry Mills mall in Nashville, police said at a press conference Thursday.

The shooting apparently stemmed from a personal dispute between two men, according to Metropolitan Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

After firing at least two shots, the suspect left the mall and surrendered at a ticket booth across the street, where he told people to call 911, Aaron told reporters. A retired California police officer took possession of the weapon and told the suspect to lay on the ground until police arrived.

"There is an indication that this perhaps has been festering and this was not an immediate, spur-the-moment thing," Aaron said of the dispute. "But that's something, again, our detectives are going to have to sort out."

The men involved, both 22, were previously known to Nashville police, Aaron said.

Read More