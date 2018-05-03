Breaking News

One person shot at Nashville mall; suspect in custody

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 4:22 PM ET, Thu May 3, 2018

(CNN)One person was shot at the Opry Mills shopping mall in Nashville on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department. The suspected shooter is in custody, officials said.

A local government source previously told CNN that there may have been as many as four people shot.
One victim has been transported to Skyline Hospital in critical condition, according to tweets from the Nashville Fire Department.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that the agency is responding to the scene.
