(CNN) The military is investigating why an aging cargo plane making its final military flight nosedived into a Georgia highway on Wednesday, killing all nine people on board.

The Puerto Rico Air National Guard WC-130 was flying from Savannah, Georgia, to Tucson, Arizona, where it was to be decommissioned. The plane involved in Wednesday's crash was at least 50 years old, according to an official familiar with the aircraft.

"Nine crew members died in the accident, but until their families and relatives are notified, we cannot give their names," said Brigadier General Isabelo Rivera, the assistant general of Puerto Rico.

All were from Puerto Rico, officials said.

The investigation, which is underway, is being carried out by the National Guard Bureau and the Air Force, he said. The National Transportation Safety Board will not be involved, according to a statement from the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.

