(CNN) After Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers from his hotel room in Las Vegas in October, officers stealthily moved down the hallways with guns drawn, ordering hotel occupants to stay indoors.

"Lock the door, your door was open. There's someone shooting inside the casino!" an officer warns people in one room as they sweep the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Officers go to several floors, warning people in the lobby and hallways to take shelter or flee. Shortly after, they arrive at the gunman's hotel suite on the 32nd floor.

"Breach. Breach. Breach!" an officer says before a loud blast rings out. Some officers cover their ears with their hands as the explosion rips apart the doors to the gunman's suite.

Police stormed his room and found the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

