Suspected Golden State Killer to appear in court, seeks to halt DNA collection

(CNN) The former California police officer believed to be the Golden State Killer is to appear in court Thursday as his lawyers seek to block prosecutors' efforts to collect more of his DNA in their investigation of 12 murders and more than 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s.

A public defender for Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, has asked a Sacramento court to stop prosecutors from taking more fingerprints, DNA evidence and photos of the defendant's body because their search warrant was obtained before his arrest and arraignment last week.

In the separate motion, prosecutors argued that the evidence they are seeking is not "testimonial in nature" and that the search warrant must first be challenged before the judge who issued it.

Decades after a crime spree that sowed fear in communities throughout the state, authorities last week tracked down the suspect by comparing genetic profiles from genealogy websites to crime scene DNA , according to prosecutors.

DNA from a crime scene was matched to genetic material from a relative who was registered on genealogy sites, and authorities later obtained a discarded sample of DeAngelo's DNA.

