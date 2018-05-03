Suspected Golden State Killer loses bid to halt more DNA collection

(CNN) The former California police officer believed to be the Golden State Killer on Thursday lost his bid to block prosecutors' efforts to collect more of his DNA in their investigation of 12 murders and more than 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s.

A public defender for Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, had asked a Sacramento court to stop prosecutors from taking more fingerprints, DNA evidence and photos of the defendant's body because their search warrant was obtained before his arrest and arraignment last week.

In a separate motion, prosecutors had argued that the evidence they are seeking is not "testimonial in nature" and that the search warrant must first be challenged before the judge who issued it.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet ruled Thursday that prosecutors can proceed. DeAngelo attended the hearing in a wheelchair; he wore handcuffs and said nothing.

DeAngelo is due back in court May 14.