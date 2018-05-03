Greenhouse gas reaches alarming new record

(CNN) Carbon dioxide (CO2), the No. 1 greenhouse gas leading to man-made global warming, has reached a dubious new milestone.

This is the highest concentration of the heat-trapping gas ever recorded at the Observatory, where direct measurements have been taking place for more than 60 years, giving us the longest detailed record.

The Keeling Curve.

Passing 410 ppm "is important because it punctuates another milestone in the upwards march of CO2," according to Ralph Keeling, head of the Scripps CO2 program at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California.

"At the recent pace, we'll hit 450 ppm in a mere 16 years, and 500 ppm 20 years after that. That's well within dangerous territory for the climate system," Keeling added.

