Attacker found guilty in the beating of a black man in a parking garage during Charlottesville protests

(CNN) A 34-year-old Georgia man faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in the beating of an African-American man during racially charged protests last summer in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Alex Michael Ramos was among a group of attackers captured on widely shared cell phone video in the August 12 beating of DeAndre Harris in a parking garage during the Unite the Right rally.

A Charlottesville Circuit Court jury on Thursday convicted Ramos of malicious wounding, according to court clerk Llezelle Agustin Dugger.

The jury recommended a six-year prison term when Ramos is sentenced on August 23, Dugger said.

Defense attorney Jake Joyce asked the jury to find his client guilty of the lesser charge of assault and battery, CNN affiliate WVIR reported . Ramos took a "cheap shot" at Harris' head, Joyce said in opening statements, according to the station. He did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

