Bill Cosby's wife says 'lynch mobs' perpetuated unproven accusations against her husband

(CNN)Exactly one week after her husband was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, Bill Cosby's wife released a strongly worded statement charging that the key witness in the trial gave false testimony and the media violated the Constitution in its coverage of the story.
In the statement posted to her husband's official social media accounts, Camille Cosby said that Andrea Constand's testimony during the trial "was unsupported by any evidence and riddled with innumerable, dishonest contradictions."
She also blamed the media for disseminating "propaganda" regarding the case, and said that "unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs, who publicly and privately coerced cancellations of Bill Cosby's scheduled performances; syndications of 'The Cosby Show;' rescissions (sic) of honorary degrees and a vindictive attempt to close an exhibition of our collection of African American art in the Smithsonian Museum of African Art."
Bill Cosby was found guilty last week on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand in 2004. Of the dozens of women who have accused the comedian of similar acts, only Constand's allegations resulted in criminal charges.
Camille Cosby also called for a criminal investigation of the Montgomery County District attorney and his team, who she said tried her husband solely for career advancement. "If they can do this to Mr. Cosby, they can do so to anyone."
The comedian's wife said that not all accusers are "truthful," pointing to white women who have accused black men -- such as Emmett Till -- of crimes they did not commit.
She also condemned the media's reporting on the sexual misconduct accusations, which she said undermined her husband's right to a fair trial.
"The overall media, with their frenzied, relentless demonization of him and unquestioning acceptance of accusers' allegations without any attendant proof, have superseded the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which guarantee due process and equal protection, and thereby eliminated the possibility of a fair trial and unbiased jury.
"Bill Cosby was labeled as guilty because the media and accusers said so... period," Cosby wrote.
"Are the media now the people's judges and juries?"