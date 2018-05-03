Breaking News

Arizona governor signs education bill -- but some schools stay closed

By Keith Allen and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 10:08 AM ET, Thu May 3, 2018

(CNN)Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed an education funding bill into law Thursday morning after marathon legislative negotiations that lasted overnight.

House Bill 2663 passed the House of Representatives 33-26, according to online records. It was then sent to the Senate, where it passed 20-9.
"This is a big win for Arizona students, teachers and for public education," Ducey tweeted Thursday.
Arizona teachers vowed to end their nearly weeklong walkout and return to work Thursday, provided the state budget with teacher pay raises was passed Wednesday.
    But as negotiations dragged on throughout the night, 45 Arizona school districts decided to remain closed Thursday, according to statements posted on their websites.