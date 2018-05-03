Arizona governor signs education bill -- but some schools stay closed

(CNN) Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed an education funding bill into law Thursday morning after marathon legislative negotiations that lasted overnight.

House Bill 2663 passed the House of Representatives 33-26, according to online records. It was then sent to the Senate, where it passed 20-9.

"This is a big win for Arizona students, teachers and for public education," Ducey tweeted Thursday.

Arizona teachers vowed to end their nearly weeklong walkout and return to work Thursday, provided the state budget with teacher pay raises was passed Wednesday.

