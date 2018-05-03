White House to ask Congress to cut spending by $11 billion

Washington (CNN) The White House is set to request for $11 billion to be cut from the federal budget Monday, according to two sources briefed on the proposal.

It is a significant scale-back of the initial plans -- some of which included upward of $60 billion in cuts -- which senior congressional Republicans deemed untenable.

The package doesn't touch the $1.3 trillion omnibus at all -- an original target due to President Donald Trump's vocal frustration with the size of the bipartisan spending compromise. Instead it is composed entirely of cuts to unspent funds in other programs.

The package also will include targeting some funds directed toward energy stimulus programs including Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing and Title XVII loans. It also may touch health care and agriculture programs, which will likely make it a nonstarter for most Democrats.

The key players throughout the process have been Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican. Both have championed the idea -- Mulvaney on the administration side, McCarthy on Capitol Hill -- of deploying the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 to impose spending cuts that could make it through Congress.

