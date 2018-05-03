Giuliani says 3 Americans held by North Korea to be released Thursday

(CNN) Three Americans held in a North Korean prison are set to be released, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Thursday.

"We got Kim Jong Un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today," Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, said on "Fox & Friends."

Trump teased an announcement about the prisoners' impending release on Wednesday night and said the Obama administration had been unsuccessful in trying to free the "three hostages." Two of the three Americans, however, were imprisoned during Trump's presidency.

As of late Wednesday night, US officials did not have confirmation that the men had been released from North Korean detention camps. An official with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations told CNN on Wednesday that their release was "imminent."

The three Americans, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim, have been detained in North Korea for months. Kim Dong Chul has been in North Korean custody since before Trump was elected, and the other two detainees were arrested last spring, after Trump's inauguration and as tensions between Washington and Pyongyang were beginning to ramp up.

