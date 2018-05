Giuliani says 3 Americans held by North Korea to be released Thursday

(CNN) Three Americans held in a North Korean prison are set to be released, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Thursday.

"We got Kim Jong Un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today," Giuliani, a member of Trump's legal team, said on "Fox & Friends."

President Donald Trump teased an announcement about the prisoners' impending release on Wednesday night and said the Obama administration had been unsuccessful in trying to free the "three hostages." Two of the three Americans, however, were imprisoned during Trump's presidency.