(CNN) Rudy Giuliani's public comments about President Donald Trump and attorney Michael Cohen in the last 24 hours threw a wrench in Trump's legal strategy, angering and confusing some members of the freshly formed team.

Some of the President's legal advisers felt blindsided by Giuliani's comments Wednesday night, according to multiple sources familiar with the team.

Following Giuliani's performance with Sean Hannity on Fox News, the advisers feared he was winging it and not fully prepared, sources said. Even if Giuliani had devised a plan with the President, he had not run it by all other legal advisers, according to a source familiar with the President's legal team.

Some advisers close to the President have speculated that Giuliani's statements were planned solely with the President, and they see it as more evidence that Trump is running his legal strategy.

The team is "calling it one play at a time," said a source familiar. "It's as if the players are executing the plays on their own," added the source, referring to Trump and Giuliani.

