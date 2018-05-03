Trump, Giuliani strategizing leaves White House in the dark

(CNN) Rudy Giuliani's cable rollout as a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, and the torrent of statements he made Wednesday night, caught many in the White House offguard and flat-footed, highlighting the continued chaotic nature of the President's communications strategy.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters during Thursday's briefing she only learned that Trump had reimbursed Cohen when Giuliani said it on television.

"The first awareness I had was during the interview last night," Sanders.

Giuliani told CNN Thursday he and Trump are in sync.

"You won't see daylight between me and the President," Giuliani said in an interview. "The strategy is to get everything wrapped up and done with this so that it doesn't take on a life of its own."

Read More