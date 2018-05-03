RNC expected to announce 2020 convention city by end of summer

Doral, Florida (CNN) The Republican National Committee plans to name a host city for the party's 2020 convention by this summer, committee leaders told members Thursday at their spring meeting in Miami.

Las Vegas is apparently one of the finalists, with the Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald telling CNN he pitched the selection committee Wednesday.

"We feel confident about it," McDonald said, adding that Las Vegas would "promote a different type of image of Republicans" that is in line with the President's image.

"The President loves Nevada, and he loves Las Vegas," McDonald adding, noting the President's eponymous hotel near the Las Vegas Strip.

McDonald said the committee would not share which other cities are in contention.

