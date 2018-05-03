Monica Lewinsky calls out Marco Rubio for 'blaming the intern'

Washington (CNN) Monica Lewinsky called out Sen. Marco Rubio on Thursday for criticizing an article written by an intern at Politico.

On Thursday, Lewinsky, a former White House intern, responded to Rubio's comments, saying on Twitter, "blaming the intern is so 1990's."

blaming the intern is so 1990's. 🙄 https://t.co/6CGPERpNqx

Lewinsky became a household name in the 1990s when her affair with then-President Bill Clinton came to light.

A Rubio spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday morning.