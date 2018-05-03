Mitch McConnell is becoming the GOP's Nancy Pelosi in midterm races

Washington (CNN) On the campaign trail, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is becoming the GOP's version of Nancy Pelosi: He remains a powerful force, but no one wants to stand too close to him.

The latest evidence of McConnell's toxicity among Republican voters came in a West Virginia Senate debate this week. All three Republican candidates were asked to raise their hands if they supported McConnell for majority leader. None did.

"I'm not the product of the liberal establishment," state attorney general Patrick Morrisey said. "I think that's why you're seeing all the conservatives come out for me. I'm going to make the right decision after we get through the general election."

Rep. Evan Jenkins praised McConnell for shepherding Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court nomination through the Senate but said: "Mitch McConnell hasn't even asked for my support. I think it's way too premature."

Don Blankenship, the coal baron who spent a year in prison on charges connected to a mine accident that killed 29 people -- and who this week labeled McConnell "Cocaine Mitch" in a shot at McConnell's father-in-law's shipping company -- ducked behind his podium.

