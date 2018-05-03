Missouri lawmakers to seek special session for impeachment proceedings against Greitens

(CNN) Missouri House and Senate leaders are expected to announce Thursday night that they have gathered enough support from lawmakers to call the state legislature into a special session for impeachment proceedings against Gov. Eric Greitens.

The expected announcement follows a series of dire developments for Greitens, a former Republican rising star, including two felony charges: one stemming from a photo he allegedly took of a woman with whom he had an affair; and another relating to his campaign's alleged procurement of a nonprofit donor list without the charity's knowledge.

The governor now faces three investigations into his conduct, by state Attorney General Josh Hawley, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and a Missouri House committee led by Rep. Jay Barnes, a Republican.

Greitens has sought to frame these investigations as political witch hunts. But a roster of Missouri Republican leaders have recently called for the governor to resign, including Hawley, US Rep. Ann Wagner and Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson. Meanwhile, few Republicans have rushed to Greitens' defense.

Greitens' trial for his first felony charge is set to begin May 14, likely before the start of a special session in the statehouse. The regular session of the Missouri legislature is set to end May 18.