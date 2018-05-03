Authorities name the Puerto Rican airmen killed in the military plane crash in Georgia

(CNN) Puerto Rico's National Guard on Thursday identified the nine airmen killed a day earlier when an aging cargo plane nosedived into a Georgia highway.

The WC-130 plane, from the 156th Airlift Wing on the island, was flying from Savannah to Tucson, Arizona, when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

"Taking care of our fallen airmen's families and loved ones is our top priority," said Brig. Gen. Isabelo Rivera, adjutant general of the Puerto Rico National Guard.

The pilot was identified as Maj. José R. Román Rosado, who had 18 years of service. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The other Puerto Rican airmen:

