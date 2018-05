(CNN) Wednesday's crash of an Air National Guard cargo plane in Georgia killed nine service members, bringing the number of US service members who've died in noncombat-related wrecks of military aircraft to at least 27 this year.

Last month, the spate of military aircraft crashes prompted House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, to say the " readiness of the military is at a crisis point ."

Seven noncombat air crashes have resulted in deaths this year. They are:

January 20: An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during training at California's Fort Irwin, : An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during training at California's Fort Irwin, killing two soldiers

March 14: A Navy F/A-18 fighter jet crashed during a training flight off Key West, Florida, : A Navy F/A-18 fighter jet crashed during a training flight off Key West, Florida, killing two naval aviators