(CNN)Wednesday's crash of an Air National Guard cargo plane in Georgia killed nine service members, bringing the number of US service members who've died in noncombat-related wrecks of military aircraft to at least 27 this year.
Last month, the spate of military aircraft crashes prompted House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, to say the "readiness of the military is at a crisis point."
Seven noncombat air crashes have resulted in deaths this year. They are:
• January 20: An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during training at California's Fort Irwin, killing two soldiers.
• March 14: A Navy F/A-18 fighter jet crashed during a training flight off Key West, Florida, killing two naval aviators.
• March 15: An HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in western Iraq, killing seven US airmen.
• April 3: A Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter crashed during a training mission near California's Naval Air Facility El Centro, killing four crew members.
• April 4: An Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 jet crashed during a training flight at Nevada's Nellis Air Force Base, killing the pilot.
• April 6: An Army AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed during training at Kentucky's Fort Campbell, killing two soldiers.
• May 2: A Puerto Rico Air National Guard WC-130 cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff near Savannah, Georgia, killing all nine people on board.