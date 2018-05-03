Stormy Daniels' lawyer says he was 'stunned' after Giuliani bombshell

Washington (CNN) The lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels said Thursday he was "stunned" after hearing Rudy Giuliani reveal that President Donald Trump had reimbursed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels.

"I was stunned. I was speechless," Michael Avenatti said in an interview on CNN's "New Day."

Avenatti knocked Giuliani's assertion that no campaign funds were used for the payment, therefore there's no campaign finance violation: "That's not how the law works," he said.

"I think it's very likely there's criminal liability associated with how this repayment was structured, relating to what was disclosed from a campaign finance perspective," Avenatti said.

Cohen said in February he used his "own personal funds to facilitate a payment" to Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006, which the White House says Trump denies. Cohen said at the time that "neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign" reimbursed him the $130,000 paid to Daniels.

