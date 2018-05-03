(CNN) More than a year after his inauguration, former Sen. Kelly Ayotte still does not think of President Donald Trump as a role model.

The New Hampshire Republican, who lost her re-election bid in 2016, said in a televised debate in October of that year that she would call the then-candidate a role model. She quickly walked back the comment, saying it was "a mistake."

Ayotte told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago and CNN, that her thoughts on that have not changed.

"I have to say that as I've reflected even more so on that debate question that you get asked, it's really hard to find, unfortunately, role models in the political context, and I'm not sure that's where I want my children to turn," she said.

Ayotte said she does not know whether her initial role model remark hurt her chances in the election.

