Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani suggested Wednesday night that it would be wrong for the special counsel to target Ivanka Trump, while Jared Kushner, being a man, is "disposable."

"I guess Jared is a fine man, you know that," Giuliani said, referring to the President's son-in-law. "But men are, you know, disposable. But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on."

Giuliani, speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, was responding to a question from Hannity on a Politico story examining the environment for President Donald Trump's eldest daughter in relation to the special counsel investigation.

Giuliani, a newly minted legal representative for Trump, said if the special counsel team went after Trump's daughter and adviser, he would take action.

"I think I would get on my charger and go right into their offices with a lance if they go after Ivanka," Giuliani said.