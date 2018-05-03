House Chaplain Pat Conroy rescinds his resignation

(CNN) The Rev. Pat Conroy, the chaplain at the US House of Representatives, has rescinded his resignation in a letter, obtained by CNN, following a week's worth of lawmakers from both parties questioning House Speaker Paul Ryan's request that Conroy step down.

Conroy, a Jesuit priest, resigned April 15 after he spent nearly seven years praying at the outset of House sessions. He wrote two versions of his resignation letter, which were also obtained by CNN from a congressional source. In the first version, he wrote that Ryan should consult with his chief of staff on a resignation date, but the second version stated his last day would be May 24.

In the letter, he addressed speculation that lawmakers wanted a chaplain who wasn't Catholic.

"While you never spoke with me in person, nor did you send me any correspondence, on Friday, April 13, 2018 your Chief of Staff, Jonathon Burks, came to me and informed me that you were asking for my letter of resignation," he said in the letter. "I inquired as to whether or not it was 'for cause,' and Mr. Burks mentioned dismissively something like, 'maybe it's time that we had a Chaplain that wasn't a Catholic.'"

He continued: "At that point, I thought that I had little choice but to resign, as my assumption was that you had the absolute prerogative and authority to end my term as House chaplain."

Lawmakers from both parties were previously lobbying Ryan, who is Catholic, to take steps to rescind his request for the House chaplain to resign.

Republican Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina asked Ryan to reinstate Conroy on Wednesday, saying in a letter he believes the way the House chaplain was let go reflected "poorly on the House" and appears "intentionally underhanded."

"Not only was I dismayed that Father Conroy was apparently asked to resign without explanation, I was troubled by the manner in which it was done. All members were not asked for their opinions on the chaplain's performance," Jones said in the letter. "Instead, it appears a decision to push him out was made behind closed doors based on the input of only a few."

The letter continued: "It appears the decision was made to minimize the input of members, and executed surreptitiously to overcome what was likely to be their overwhelming objection. It appears intentionally underhanded, and that is deeply disappointing!"

According to a person who attended last week's GOP conference meeting, the speaker explained that he asked Conroy to resign "based on member feedback about pastoral care."

A separate GOP member who attended the meeting said Ryan "didn't say this as bluntly but the reason for the change is that many of us like Father Conroy but we feel like he didn't do anything. We never see him. We never hear from him. We'd like to have a more active priest/pastor."