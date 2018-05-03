Washington (CNN) Former President George H.W. Bush tweeted Thursday he had "not taken up residence" at the Houston hospital he was admitted to late last month and is awaiting a "green light" to leave.

"Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I'm outta here," the 41st President said in a tweet.

The thankful message was in response to Houston Methodist Hospital naming a new atrium after Bush and his late wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

The former first lady died last month and a family spokesman told CNN days later the former President had been admitted to intensive care at the Houston hospital, but was awake and alert.

The spokesman, Jim McGrath, said later that Bush had been moved out of intensive care but was expected to remain at the hospital for several more days.

