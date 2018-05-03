NYT: Trump requests options for removal of US troops in South Korea

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has requested options for reducing the number of US troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing several people briefed on the matter.

The President's request of the Defense Department comes ahead of his highly anticipated sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea and South Korea recently held their own historic summit , which included an agreement on holding talks over denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and bringing a formal conclusion to the Korean War.

If the peace talks continue among countries, it could decrease the need for a US presence in the region, the officials told The New York Times.

When asked about the administration's current position on removing US troops from the Korean Peninsula, a source close to the White House told CNN that it is viewed as something that could possibly happen in the future but "not until long after the nukes are verifiably gone."

