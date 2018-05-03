Rick Perry: The future is in supercomputers

Rick Perry is the US secretary of energy and former governor of Texas. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Technology is easy to take for granted, but it has an incredible impact. Computers, for instance, are commonplace, but they give us extraordinary capabilities. And we may only be seeing the beginnings of their potential.

Imagine a computer that can determine the appropriate medical treatments on a personalized basis. Imagine a computer that can predict extreme weather events like hurricanes with acute accuracy, enabling quicker and more effective responses.

What you're imagining is a supercomputer -- and this imagination is fast becoming a reality.

I have the privilege of overseeing the Department of Energy's (DOE's) 17 national laboratories -- or what I like to call our country's "crown jewels" of science and innovation -- which house some of the most significant computing resources and supercomputers in the world.

Each day, DOE's supercomputers are being used to explore fundamental scientific questions and address some of our nation's most complex challenges.

