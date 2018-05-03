Chinese media participate in forced confessions, treat them like agents of the state

Michael Caster is a human rights advocate, researcher, civil society consultant and the editor of "The Peoples Republic of the Disappeared: Stories from inside China's system for enforced disappearances." The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) In late April, Chinese Central Television (CCTV) broadcast a video confession by China-born Canadian citizen Chen Zhiheng and his brother.

In the video, the twins denounce a Chinese billionaire, Guo Wengui, currently in the United States where he is seeking political asylum after publicizing allegations of corruption against China's political elite.

Earlier in April China's Foreign Ministry had asked Interpol to issue a global arrest warrant for Guo, in turn having accused him of bribery, charges the twins appear to corroborate in their video confession.

It's hardly a revelation to say Chinese media works with the state to spread domestic propaganda but what is changing is how Chinese media has become increasingly active in China's foreign policy, and in particular through televised forced confessions.

On World Press Freedom Day, it's important to state: a free press doesn't participate in forced confessions.

