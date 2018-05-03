Moscow (CNN) A Russian military aircraft crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Syria, killing both pilots on board, state media said Thursday.

The plane may have been affected by a bird flying into its engine, news agency RIA-Novosti reported, quoting a statement from the defense ministry,

The plane was gaining altitude after taking off from Hmeimim airbase in Syria before it crashed, the ministry said.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a Russian military jet fall in the water off the coast of the town of Jableh, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Hmeimim, which is near Latakia, about 241 kilometers (150 miles) north of Damascus, is Russia's largest airbase in Syria.

A Russian Kamov helicopter flies near an S-300 missile system at the Hmeimim military base in Latakia province, Syria.

Read More