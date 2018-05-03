Serena Williams reveals 'whole new kind of fear' during daughter's birth

(CNN) Serena Williams is giving fans a glimpse into her life as a top athlete, wife and new mother in an HBO documentary series, "Being Serena," that premiered Wednesday night.

Here are other highlights from the documentary's first installment:

Finding love and getting married

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams got married last year.

"For so many years, I defined myself in just one way: by success, by championships, by making history. And then, all of the sudden, my life changed forever," Williams said. "It wasn't part of any plan to have this happen, not while I was still on top. But two years ago, I met this man, almost out of nowhere. We fell in love."

Complications from giving birth

Serena Wililams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, each holds their daughter, Alexis Olympia.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their daughter on September 1 by C-section, which she had hoped to avoid because of her history of blood clots.

Then, chaos struck.

"One minute, everything's going according to plan, and then I'm being wheeled off for surgery. I was terrified. It was a whole new kind of fear," she says in the documentary.

"First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism. I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from traveling to my lung. When I finally made it home to my family, I had to spend the first six weeks of motherhood in bed."

In the documentary, Williams says, "I can't believe how much went wrong on my way to meeting her. I almost died. ... But now, she's the reason why this all means even more than it did before."

Role as a first-time mom

Serena Williams cradles her newborn daughter, Alexis Olympia.

"Becoming a mom, I definitely feel the pressure, and I feel a little anxiety," she says. "Am I going to be a good mom, a strict mom, not strict enough? I don't really know, so that anxiety has turned into nervousness and fear. ... It's the same attitude I have in tennis."

Returning to tennis

Serena Williams poses following her victory last year in the women's singles final in the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

"There's no escaping the fear -- the fear that I might not come back as strong as I was, the fear that I can't be both the best mother and the best tennis player in the world," she says. "I guess my only choice is to live and find out."

The documentary

Serena Williams waves during the Indian Wells tournament in March 2018 in California.