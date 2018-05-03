Abbasolute scandal: Swedish meatballs are really Turkish

(CNN) Swedish meatballs, popularized around the world by their association with the Scandinavian furniture giant IKEA, may not be from Sweden after all.

In a declaration that has shocked the country's culinary aficionados, Sweden's official Twitter account has suggested the dish may have originated in Turkey.

"Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century," the tweet said. "Let's stick to the facts!"

— Sweden.se (@swedense) April 28, 2018

The post has attracted hundreds of comments from Twitter users, who seem variously shocked, dismayed and amused -- and staff at Sweden.se, the official source of information about the country, have diligently responded to many of them.

