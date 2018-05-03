'Tully' shines and 'Overboard' sinks during break from blockbusters

(CNN) The next few weeks offer a breather between blockbusters, after "Avengers: Infinity War" and before "Deadpool" and "Solo." That window brings two smaller films that sail in distinctly different directions: "Tully," a meticulously crafted gem starring Charlize Theron; and "Overboard," a romantic comedy remake that sinks under the weight of its own absurd premise.

"Tully" reunites the "Juno" and "Young Adult" team of director Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody, in what feels very much like a spiritual heir to those movies, just advancing its surly, stressed-out protagonist from those awkward teen years to the exhaustion and depression associated with having a third child.

Theron delivers a knockout performance as Marlo, who is not only struggling with the demands on her time but the added concern that comes from having a child with a behavioral issue. (They insist on referring to him as "quirky" and "out of the box," which doesn't make the tantrums any easier to handle.)

JUST WATCHED 'Tully': Charlize Theron as an exhausted mom Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 'Tully': Charlize Theron as an exhausted mom 01:45

Getting along with marginal help from her husband (Ron Livingston), Marlo receives an offer from her wealthy brother (Mark Duplass) to retain a night nanny, allowing her to get some rest. Resistant at first, she eventually relents, forging an unexpected bond with Tully ("Halt and Catch Fire's" Mackenzie Davis), a free-spirited 20-something who brings a bit of Mary Poppins-like wisdom into the household.

Although the movie has an indie-film sensibility, there's something widely relatable about the pressures associated with parenting, as well as Marlo's hinted-at longings for the freedom she left behind, spurred by a chance encounter with an old friend. Notably, this is a movie without a bad guy, where the tension emanates from the real-feeling challenge of juggling more responsibility than one harried mom can bear alone.

Read More